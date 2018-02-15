© Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin looking to hire 1’800 in new expansion plan

The security and aerospace company says it has broken ground on a new, USD 50 million, 255’000 square foot office facility in Orlando. At the same time announced plans to hire about 1’800 people over the next two years.

Out of the planned 1’800 new hirings, about 500 will be based in Orlando. Employees working in the new building will support engineering, program management and research and development activities for MFC, which primarily designs, manufactures and supports advanced combat, missile, rocket, manned and unmanned systems for customers including the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied nations.



"With this expansion, Lockheed Martin is further solidifying its already robust presence in Florida and supporting our business growth," said Frank St. John, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) executive vice president. "The Research & Development II building underscores our customer commitments to provide the most modern facilities for our talented workforce to produce critical capabilities for the U.S. and allies for years to come."



Employees at Lockheed Martin's MFC site in Orlando lead the aerospace and defense industry working with technologies related to electro-optics, millimeter wave radar, image and signal processing, advanced materials, electronic packaging and large-system integration.