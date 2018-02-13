© NKT

NKT sets up service centre in Lithuania

Power cable manufacturer NKT has chosen Kaunas for its shared service centre, with plans to employ at least 30 finance professionals by the end of 2018.

The company chose Kaunas after a thorough analysis and with strong support from Invest Lithuania, the official agency for Foreign Direct Investment and Business Development. According to the company the region offers the experience, expertise and professional culture needed.



“We chose Kaunas after a thorough analysis and with strong support from Invest Lithuania. In Kaunas we find the experience, expertise and professional culture needed to build a financial competency cluster meeting our current and future requirements,” says Poul Erik Stockfleth, Vice President, Head of Group Finance at NKT, in a release from Invest Lithuania.



Access to local talent was, as stated, a key reason for choosing Kaunas over other European cities, and the first employees have already started their training. NKT is looking to add more to the team later this year.