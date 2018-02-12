© Polestar

Polestar appoints head of R&D and starts building its new HQ

Polestar – Volvo Car Group’s performance road car brand – has started construction of a new headquarter building located in Torslanda, Sweden, on the same campus as the main Volvo Cars head offices and factory.

The new Polestar head office building will consist of three levels and offers 3'800 square meters of office space and development area for up to 200 employees, up from the current 110 Polestar employees. The building will also incorporate exhibition and display areas for a number of cars, a press release from the company reads.



Construction of the company's new headquarters is expected to be completed in September 2018.



Besides building a new company HQ, Polestar has also appointed Hans Pehrson as new Head of Research and Development and Electric Propulsion Strategy.



Pehrson has worked for over 30 years within the automotive industry, including positions such as Technical Director for the Volvo C30 Electric - the first electric car of the Volvo Car Group, manager of Volvo Cars Electric Propulsion System Engineering and most recently supporting the London EV Company with the new London Taxi.



Part of his role as Head of R&D will be responsibility for the Polestar electric propulsion strategy and he will be a member of the Polestar Management Team.



”I am very excited to join Polestar, a company in the forefront of technology and developing the electric cars that will be the future of the automotive industry, and where my passion lies. This important field is changing rapidly and I am really looking forward to being part of that development, and continuing to push the boundaries of new technology within electric vehicles,” Pehrson said in the press release.