© Leoni

Leoni completes factory sale in Roth

Cable and cable systems provider, Leoni, ended 2017 by selling their factory site in Roth to the City of Roth. However, the company isn’t leaving.

The company is now taking the next steps towards the completion of its “Factory of the Future”. And until it’s completed, the company will lease back the plant from the city.



On 19 December 2017, Leoni could check off another box within its Factory of the Future project with the notarised acceptance of the City of Roth’s 2015 offer for purchase of the site. Over the past two year the parties have agreed to work together, with the responsible authorities, on targets and measures concerning environmental remediation of the site.



Leoni will lease the existing plant including the buildings at Stieberstrasse until its relocation to the new factory in the industrial area of Roth has been completed. The City of Roth will subsequently dismantle the buildings to the extent required for Leoni to be able to restore the brown field site at its own expense. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



The company’s new “Factory of the Future” is being built in the An der Lände industrial area, and with this Leoni is aiming – not only to have additional production capacity – but also establishing the basis for, what the company describes as, ‘trailblazing production’ and paving the way for digitalization. The company is investing a total of EUR 90 million in this new venture.



Construction work on the 134’000 square metre space began with the ground-breaking ceremony on 5 April 2017; relocation is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.