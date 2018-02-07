© Johnson Matthey Electronics Production | February 07, 2018
Cummins acquires JM's automotive battery systems business
Cummins Inc. has acquired Johnson Matthey's UK automotive battery systems business, a subsidiary of Johnson Matthey that specialises in high-voltage automotive grade battery systems for electric and hybrid vehicles.
As part of the acquisition, Cummins and Johnson Matthey also agreed to collaborate on the development of high energy battery materials for commercial heavy duty applications.
The acquisition and collaboration agreement are an important step for Cummins and Johnson Matthey. The acquisition of the automotive battery systems business allows Cummins to expand its electrification and energy storage capabilities and Johnson Matthey is able to focus on developing high energy battery materials, including its enhanced lithium nickel oxide (eLNO) product, for transport applications within its overall technology portfolio. The parties intend to collaborate on the development of new products with enhanced performance characteristics for commercial applications relying on the unique and deep expertise of each company.
"The addition of Johnson Matthey Battery Systems' technical expertise and customer base in markets that are more rapidly adopting electrification further positions us as a global energy storage supplier," said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. "By combining our electrification capabilities, portfolio of diverse power solutions, and global network, Cummins is uniquely positioned to lead in electrification. What differentiates us is our ability to help customers succeed with high quality products across the spectrum of power solutions they use, whether it's electric, diesel, natural gas or other energy solutions."
"This collaboration with Cummins is an important step for us", said Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, Johnson Matthey. "It will enable us to grow our position in high energy battery materials, particularly for heavy duty applications, and apply our chemistry expertise to develop new products that will give our customers, and ultimately consumers, the performance they demand from electrically powered vehicles. In divesting our automotive battery systems business to Cummins we can focus on our strategy of expanding our eLNO platform and developing commercial battery materials for the full range of transport applications."
The acquisition was signed and closed on 31st January. Cummins will continue to explore other opportunities to add electrification capabilities as it prepares for delivery of electrified powertrains to customers in 2019.
The acquisition and collaboration agreement are an important step for Cummins and Johnson Matthey. The acquisition of the automotive battery systems business allows Cummins to expand its electrification and energy storage capabilities and Johnson Matthey is able to focus on developing high energy battery materials, including its enhanced lithium nickel oxide (eLNO) product, for transport applications within its overall technology portfolio. The parties intend to collaborate on the development of new products with enhanced performance characteristics for commercial applications relying on the unique and deep expertise of each company.
"The addition of Johnson Matthey Battery Systems' technical expertise and customer base in markets that are more rapidly adopting electrification further positions us as a global energy storage supplier," said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. "By combining our electrification capabilities, portfolio of diverse power solutions, and global network, Cummins is uniquely positioned to lead in electrification. What differentiates us is our ability to help customers succeed with high quality products across the spectrum of power solutions they use, whether it's electric, diesel, natural gas or other energy solutions."
"This collaboration with Cummins is an important step for us", said Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, Johnson Matthey. "It will enable us to grow our position in high energy battery materials, particularly for heavy duty applications, and apply our chemistry expertise to develop new products that will give our customers, and ultimately consumers, the performance they demand from electrically powered vehicles. In divesting our automotive battery systems business to Cummins we can focus on our strategy of expanding our eLNO platform and developing commercial battery materials for the full range of transport applications."
The acquisition was signed and closed on 31st January. Cummins will continue to explore other opportunities to add electrification capabilities as it prepares for delivery of electrified powertrains to customers in 2019.
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Aspocomp records a 4% sales growth in Q1 The Finnish PCB manufacturer recorded first quarter net sales of EUR 6.1 million, a YoY...
Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and...
GTK is 'Brexit-ready' with Romanian facility GTK’s manufacturing facility in Romania is going from strength to strength according to Chas...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Lockheed opens new facility to support F-35 production growth Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas County, Florida...
Plexus expands presence in Malaysia with acquisition of new facility EMS provider Plexus is increasing is presence in Malaysia with the acquisition of...
AQ Manufacturing shuts down in Thailand AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd is starting the process to close down the manufacturing site in...
Under-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones to top 100M units by 2019 Smartphone brands are expected to increase their adoption of under-display...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward IPC says that industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The...
DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on...
UK:E increase capacity with new machinery investment Lancashire-based, UK Electronics, has recently invested in some new...
Middle-power LED Package Products in Chinese Market Saw Price... The mid-power 3030 LED package products in the Chinese market saw significant price...
Cobham wins T-38C military trainer radio retrofit contract Cobham Aerospace Communications has been awarded the contract to supply...
Swedish Northvolt Labs gets ready to rumble Northvolt kicked off the construction of Northvolt Labs. Once completed in 2019, the...
'Unimicron Germany is absolutely ready for future challenges' "We had to work very hard these past 479 days. We have finally completed the entire...
Magna & Innoviz to supply LiDAR technology to BMW On the road to developing autonomous technologies, perhaps nothing is more...
Autoliv on Veoneer spin-off progress Operational separation of the Electronics business (new name: Veoneer) was completed on...
Foundry market dominated by TSMC - owns half Research shows that in 2017, the top eight major foundry leaders (i.e., sales of ≥$1.0...
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science...
Cable manufacturer sets up shop in Lithuania Baltijos Eukutecas, Lithuanian entity of German cable manufacturer Eukutec, will...
Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the...
Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near...
Iridium satellites being 'processed' at SpaceX All five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments