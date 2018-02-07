© Electrolux Electronics Production | February 07, 2018
Antitrust allegations hit Electrolux
The French Competition Authority alleges that Electrolux and other appliance manufacturers have acted in breach of antitrust rules in France during the period September 2006 to April 2009.
A Statement of Objections is a formal step in an investigation whereby the Competition Authority informs the concerned parties of its preliminary conclusions. The Statement of Objections does not prejudge the final outcome of the case, a press release from the company states.
Back in 2013 Electrolux became the subject of an investigation by the French Competition Authority regarding a possible violation of antitrust rules, which the company has disclosed previously.
The Authority has thereafter decided to conduct two separate investigations. In one of the investigations, the authority has now informed Electrolux that it intends to issue a Statement of Objections in March 2018, alleging that Electrolux and other appliance manufacturers have coordinated their prices of large domestic appliances in France during the period September 2006 to April 2009. As for the other investigation, which is still ongoing, no further communications or conclusions have been released by the authority; making it to early to assess to what extent that investigation may affect the Electrolux Group.
The company says in a statement that it is cooperating fully with the authority in these investigations. The Statement of Objections will be analysed by Electrolux when received. Given the nature of these investigations, it cannot be ruled out that the outcome could have a material impact on Electrolux financial result and cash flow. At this stage it is however not possible to evaluate the extent of such an impact.
