Electric motor manufacturer YASA opens new UK facility

The manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers says that it has raised GBP 15 million in growth funding, and not only that; the company has recently opened a new production facility in Oxford, UK.

Universal Partners joins Parkwalk Advisors and other existing investors in the round, bringing the total raised by the company to GBP 35 million. This GBP 15 million investment follows YASA’s signing of long-term development and supply agreements with customers in the automotive sector.



YASA also recently opened a new – 100’000 unit capacity – production facility in Oxford, UK to meet a growing demand of its products. About 80% of YASA’s production is destined for export to automotive manufacturers across the world, including China.



In addition to automotive, YASA motors are used in marine applications and in aerospace where high power density and torque density are critical.



“Our customers are looking to adopt innovative new technologies such as YASA’s axial-flux electric motors and controllers in order to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding hybrid and pure electric automotive market. This additional £15 million in growth funding will enable YASA to further invest in the volume production capacity necessary to meet our customers’ requirements, and to address markets beyond automotive including aerospace and marine,” Dr. Chris Harris, YASA’s CEO, says in a press release.