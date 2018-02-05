© Continental Electronics Production | February 05, 2018
Conti & Nvidia partners on full-scale autonomous vehicle platform
The two companies have announced that they are partnering to create Artificial Intelligence (AI) self-driving vehicle systems based on the Nvidia DRIVE platform, with a planned market introduction in 2021 for level 3 features.
The partnership will enable the production of AI computer systems that scale from automated Level 2 features through full Level 5 self-driving capabilities, where the vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals, a press release reads.
The companies will work together – both providing dedicated engineering teams, to develop self-driving solutions based on the Nvidia DRIVE platform. The solution will take advantage of Conti’s experience in system and software engineering for ASIL D rated safety and integrate a range of the company’s sensors technologies, including Radar, Camera and High-Resolution 3D LiDAR.
“The vehicle of the future will be a sensing, planning and acting computer on wheels. The complexity of autonomous driving require nothing less than the full computational horsepower of an AI supercomputer,” said Continental CEO Dr. Elmar Degenhart. “Together with the performance and flexibility of Nvidia’s AI self-driving solution, from the cloud to the car we will achieve new levels of safety, comfort and personalization for future vehicles.”
“We now have all the key elements in place to take AI self-driving cars from development to mass production,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Our newly arrived DRIVE Xavier processor, extensive Nvidia DRIVE software, and cloud-to-car approach for testing, validation and functional safety, combined with Continental’s expertise and global reach, will bring autonomous cars to the world.”
As the brain of the Continental system, Nvidia DRIVE Xavier can deliver 30 TOPS (trillion operations per second) for deep learning, while consuming only 30 watts of energy. This level of performance is necessary to handle the massive amount of data processing that self-driving vehicles must perform. These include running deep neural nets to sense surroundings, understanding the environment, localizing the vehicle on an HD map, predicting the behavior and position of other objects, as well as computing vehicle dynamics and a safe path forward, the press release continues.
Continental and Nvidia will initially develop highly automated driving features, including 360-degree perception and automatic lane changing on highways, plus the ability to merge in traffic. In addition, the system will integrate HD maps, enabling the vehicle to localize themselves and provide mapping updates.
The companies will work together – both providing dedicated engineering teams, to develop self-driving solutions based on the Nvidia DRIVE platform. The solution will take advantage of Conti’s experience in system and software engineering for ASIL D rated safety and integrate a range of the company’s sensors technologies, including Radar, Camera and High-Resolution 3D LiDAR.
“The vehicle of the future will be a sensing, planning and acting computer on wheels. The complexity of autonomous driving require nothing less than the full computational horsepower of an AI supercomputer,” said Continental CEO Dr. Elmar Degenhart. “Together with the performance and flexibility of Nvidia’s AI self-driving solution, from the cloud to the car we will achieve new levels of safety, comfort and personalization for future vehicles.”
“We now have all the key elements in place to take AI self-driving cars from development to mass production,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Our newly arrived DRIVE Xavier processor, extensive Nvidia DRIVE software, and cloud-to-car approach for testing, validation and functional safety, combined with Continental’s expertise and global reach, will bring autonomous cars to the world.”
As the brain of the Continental system, Nvidia DRIVE Xavier can deliver 30 TOPS (trillion operations per second) for deep learning, while consuming only 30 watts of energy. This level of performance is necessary to handle the massive amount of data processing that self-driving vehicles must perform. These include running deep neural nets to sense surroundings, understanding the environment, localizing the vehicle on an HD map, predicting the behavior and position of other objects, as well as computing vehicle dynamics and a safe path forward, the press release continues.
Continental and Nvidia will initially develop highly automated driving features, including 360-degree perception and automatic lane changing on highways, plus the ability to merge in traffic. In addition, the system will integrate HD maps, enabling the vehicle to localize themselves and provide mapping updates.
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Aspocomp records a 4% sales growth in Q1 The Finnish PCB manufacturer recorded first quarter net sales of EUR 6.1 million, a YoY...
Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and...
GTK is 'Brexit-ready' with Romanian facility GTK’s manufacturing facility in Romania is going from strength to strength according to Chas...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Lockheed opens new facility to support F-35 production growth Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas County, Florida...
Plexus expands presence in Malaysia with acquisition of new facility EMS provider Plexus is increasing is presence in Malaysia with the acquisition of...
AQ Manufacturing shuts down in Thailand AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd is starting the process to close down the manufacturing site in...
Under-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones to top 100M units by 2019 Smartphone brands are expected to increase their adoption of under-display...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward IPC says that industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The...
DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on...
UK:E increase capacity with new machinery investment Lancashire-based, UK Electronics, has recently invested in some new...
Middle-power LED Package Products in Chinese Market Saw Price... The mid-power 3030 LED package products in the Chinese market saw significant price...
Cobham wins T-38C military trainer radio retrofit contract Cobham Aerospace Communications has been awarded the contract to supply...
Swedish Northvolt Labs gets ready to rumble Northvolt kicked off the construction of Northvolt Labs. Once completed in 2019, the...
'Unimicron Germany is absolutely ready for future challenges' "We had to work very hard these past 479 days. We have finally completed the entire...
Magna & Innoviz to supply LiDAR technology to BMW On the road to developing autonomous technologies, perhaps nothing is more...
Autoliv on Veoneer spin-off progress Operational separation of the Electronics business (new name: Veoneer) was completed on...
Foundry market dominated by TSMC - owns half Research shows that in 2017, the top eight major foundry leaders (i.e., sales of ≥$1.0...
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science...
Cable manufacturer sets up shop in Lithuania Baltijos Eukutecas, Lithuanian entity of German cable manufacturer Eukutec, will...
Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the...
Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near...
Iridium satellites being 'processed' at SpaceX All five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments