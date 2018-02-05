© Northvolt

Northvolt gets additional support

The Swedish Energy Agency says it will support the establishment of Northvolt’s demonstration line, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, Sweden, with a grant up to SEK 146 million (EUR 14.85 million).

Northvolt Labs, which in addition to the demonstration line also will include a research facility, will be used to qualify and industrialise products and processes together with Northvolt’s partners and customers.



The launch of Northvolt Labs is described as a key step towards the establishment of Northvolt’s large-scale lithium-ion battery factory in Skellefteå, Sweden, which will serve as the main production site and include active material preparation, cell assembly, recycling and auxiliaries.