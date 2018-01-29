© Celestica

Celestica acquires US-based Atrenne

The acquisition aims to broaden Celestica’s design and manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace and Defense market.

The Canadian EMS provider has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. The US company is a designer and manufacturer of ruggedised electromechanical solutions serving multiple markets, primarily for military and commercial aerospace applications.



Headquartered in the United States, Atrenne has two US-based, ITAR-certified sites (Brockton, Massachusetts and New Hope, Minnesota) and a site in Xiamen, China.



“This acquisition will advance our strategic direction to expand our capabilities, improve our diversification and bolster our leadership position within Aerospace and Defense,” said Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. “Our goal is to broaden our comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions across all of the markets we serve to deliver enhanced value to our customers.”



Celestica will purchase Atrenne for USD 139 million in cash and the acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter 2018.