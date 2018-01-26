© mycronic

Mycronic partners with ELCIA ESDM Cluster and Accurex Solutions

Swedish manufacturing equipment supplier, Mycronic, has together with their Indian business partner Accurex Solutions Pvt Ltd. signed a partnership agreement with ELCIA ESDM Cluster in India.

The ELCIA ESDM Cluster has been established under the EMC Scheme of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DEITY), Government of India, to support the education and industry initiative ‘Make in India’.



“Mycronic is proud to be associated with the ELCIA ESDM Cluster, first of its kind in India, where we will be providing our advanced and high-performing products for electronics production so that students, entrepreneurs, and the industry can have a first-hand experience with our cutting edge technology,” says Clemens Jargon, VP Global Dispensing, Mycronic. Mr. Rammohan, Managing Director, Accurex adds, “With the joint partnership we will support the education of a new generation of engineers, helping incubating new entrepreneurs for the electronics industry.”



“We are very proud to be part of Mycronic’s unique offer,” says Mr. Muralidhar R, Chairman of the ELCIA ESDM Cluster. “Mycronic and Accurex have a long history of cooperation with the industry in India, going back more than 30 years. It is therefore with great pleasure, we now see this cooperation continued and strengthened for the benefit of our mutual customers and the Indian industry as a whole.”



Under the joint partnership agreement Mycronic will, during a period of two years, support the ELCIA ESDM Cluster with electronics production equipment.