More than EUR 1bn for European space industry

Arianespace and ArianeGroup kick off production for the final 10 Ariane 5 launchers across Europe’s space industry in parallel to the operational debut of Ariane 6. This production order represents a total value of more than EUR 1 billion for the European space industry, involving more than 600 companies in 12 European countries (including 350 small and medium-sized enterprises).

The order's size is aligned with the ramp-up for the next-generation Ariane 6, which is scheduled to make its first flight in mid-2020, reaching full capacity in 2023.



With this latest order, there are now 23 Ariane 5 launchers in production or to be produced, from the PB+ and PC batches.



The decision follows the commitment made by Arianespace in December 2016 to initiate the procurement of long lead items (LLI1). It also allows ArianeGroup, industrial prime contractor for the development and operation of the Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launchers – as well as its European partners to start initial production activity for these additional launchers.



After the announcement of the PC batch production order, Luce Fabreguettes, the Arianespace Executive Vice President – Missions, Operations and Purchasing, said: "With the production go-ahead for these 10 new launchers, Arianespace proudly leverages the exceptional performance, reliability and availability of Ariane 5 to deliver the best possible launch service for its customers, while also guaranteeing Europe's independent access to space. Along with our partners, this new contract ensures that we will have the best conditions to succeed in the operational transition from Ariane 5 to Ariane 6 for the benefit of all our customers."



ArianeGroup CEO Alain Charmeau, commenting on this new step, which begins the transition between Ariane 5 and Ariane 6, said: "This production kickoff of 10 new Ariane 5 ECA represents, for the European industry, a total of more than 1 billion euros. This also allows us to continue capitalizing on the exceptional levels of quality and punctuality that have made Ariane 5 so successful, while being consistent with the rapid market introduction of Ariane 6."