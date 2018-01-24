© Chemigraphic

Chemigraphic opens sourcing office in Shenzhen

Chemigraphic is making its first entry into China and has opened a sourcing office in Shenzhen.

Chemigraphic designs, builds and assembles complex products for a wide range of specialist UK and Global technology companies. The launch of the Chinese office is the first step in a long-term plan to expand the business globally.



The team in Shenzhen will be headed by sourcing manager Maggie Wen.



Jemma Heath, Chemigraphic’s Supply Chain Manager who is helping to oversee the launch of the Chinese office, comments: "Our presence in China will further cement our ability to provide our customers with a seamless and cost-effective supply chain. In the UK, we are committed to procuring the best parts at the best price for our customers, and the Chinese office will enable us to facilitate parts in even higher volumes and at lower costs, via direct access to regional pricing structures. Having someone of Maggie’s calibre, with her detailed knowledge of the EMS sector and the Chinese market is an added bonus and we are delighted to have her leading the Chemigraphic team in China."