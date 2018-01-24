© Pixabay

ST Electronics secures contract for Smart Sensor Network

Telematics Wireless has been awarded a contract worth USD 72 milion by Arad Technologies for the supply of a smart sensor network to enable more efficient city planning.

Under the agreement, Telematics Wireless (a subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd) will supply Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) radio transceivers for Arad’s AMR solutions over a period of six years. When fully deployed by Telematics Wireless at the end of 2023, more than 18 million wireless sensors will enhance smart cities globally. Currently, there are more than 15 million wireless sensors installed in cities globally.



“We are pleased to collaborate with Arad Technologies to deliver smart city solutions that transform cities efficiently and power smart city planning. This reinforces our global track record and continued strategic growth of our smart technologies,” Mr Ravinder Singh, President of ST Electronics said. “Leveraging our deep engineering expertise, we have embedded advanced, cutting-edge technologies in water resource management systems that help to improve city planning and enhance operational efficiencies as well as cost savings.”