© HansaMatrix / Evertiq

HansaMatrix expands to Sweden

Latvian EMS provider, HansaMatrix, continues its expansion with the opening of a Sales Office in Stockholm, Sweden.

Morgan Högberg, who has extensive experience from the Scandinavian EMS market and more than 20 years with business development within the contract manufacturing market, has been appointed Business Development Director for the company’s Swedish venture, a press release reads.



The company’s main markets exists in Germany, Finland and Latvia, and now the company is making a push on the Swedish market. HansaMatrix’ strengths lies in the Data Networking, Internet of Things, Industrial, Medical and Military segments, the company also offers an ODM business model to both startup and established companies that seek product development partnership.



The company currently sports manufacturing and engineering sites in Marupe (a suburb of Riga), Ogre and Ventspils, all in Latvia. Now HansaMatrix announces its latest expansion with the sales office in Sweden, headed by Morgan Högberg.



Morgan has previously worked with business growth strategies in similar roles at international EMS companies such as Enics, Hanza and HSF Group among others.



“What struck me when I was introduced to HansaMatrix was the high technical level within the factories, how well organized the company is and the financial strength for investments and company services development they possess. We are in a fortunate situation where we are set strategically and in operational capacity to enter the Swedish market,” says Morgan Högberg, Business Development Director for HansaMatrix Stockholm.



The company expects the new year to be a productive one with revenues exceeding EUR 20 million. And in addition to entering new markets, HansaMatrix is also expanding its site in Ventspils with an injection molded plastics production unit. The unit will run factory tests this year and is expected to be running full production by 2019. By 2020 HansaMatrix estimates its gross revenue to reach 30 MEUR with a sustained EBITDA between 12-15%.