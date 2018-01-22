© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Invisio awarded Danish defence contract

Invisio has signed a framework agreement with the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), to supply communication systems to the Danish Army.

The agreement is for five years with options for another two years. Collaboration with DALO and the Danish Army on a larger scale, began in 2012 when Invisio's communications system was integrated with the army's new tactical radio to increase the safety and operational effectiveness of soldiers, and to reduce the risk of hearing damage.



"The Danish Army is a very important customer for us and our cooperation goes back many years. DALO places high demands on effective solutions that are integrated with the soldier's other equipment, contributing to our continuous innovation work. For us, the contract is a clear sign of the continued confidence that the Danish Ministry of Defense has in us and our solutions", said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of Invisio.



The systems consist of headsets and control units connected to an external team radio or a vehicle's intercom system, for example.