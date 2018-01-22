© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Pulse Electronics acquires Egston Holding GmbH

Pulse Electronics has acquired Austrian-based, Egston Holdings, a cable assembly provider to the electric vehicles (EV), automotive, industrial, and power magnetics markets.

Egston operated six facilities in Austria, Czech, China and India, the company has about 1’400 employees globally and recorded revenues of approximately USD 87 million in 2017.



“The acquisition of Egston, a leader in inductive components and cable systems for the electronics, power distribution, automotive and construction vehicle markets, expands Pulse’s high technology product offering in the growth markets we already serve,” said Mark Twaalfhoven, CEO of Pulse Electronics. “We welcome Egston’s talented organization to Pulse and look forward to working together with them to expand Pulse’s impressive growth and operating performance.”



Egston will operate as an independent business unit of Pulse, known as Egston a Pulse Electronics Company. Egston CEO Frank Wolfinger will continue to lead the unit as General Manager. Pulse will maintain the Egston brand and continue manufacturing its entire product line in order to continue to serve its existing customers.



“We are very excited to join the Pulse Electronics family and look forward to growing our global footprint, which will allow us to better serve our loyal customers while leveraging new market channels and complementary products offerings,” said Mr. Wolfinger. “We are confident that this transaction will act as a springboard to continue the strong growth of Egston a Pulse Electronics Company.”



“I am happy to see Egston becoming a part of Pulse Electronics,” said Walter Wunderer, owner of Egston Group. “Pulse has the financial means to further support the growth of Egston and its integration into Pulse will help to further enhance the development of Egston a Pulse Electronics Company.”