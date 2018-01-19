© Nano Dimension

Research institute purchases Nano Dimension's 3D printer

Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, says that a research institute from Hong Kong has purchased the company’s DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer. The institute expects to use the DragonFly 2020 Pro for advanced 3D printed electronics.

The research institute is the second customer in the Asia Pacific region that will receive the award-winning printer. Inaugural customers of the DragonFly 2020 Pro span a range of industries including research, higher education, aerospace and defence, automotive, intelligent systems, microprocessors, and electronics. In addition, Nano Dimension’s partners and Customer Experience Centers worldwide are offering product demonstrations of the DragonFly 2020 Pro for interested customers.



“Since the launch of the DragonFly 2020 Pro, we have seen world-class companies and organizations begin producing 3D-printed functional circuits and printed circuit boards for rapid prototyping and custom additive manufacturing,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “We are extremely excited to begin 2018 with sales to new customers and partners with whom we’ll work closely in exploring and developing potential applications.”