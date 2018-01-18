© Norautron

Kongsberg Maritime and Norautron extend partnership

Kongsberg Maritime has renewed its supplier agreement with electronics manufacturer and technical services provider Norautron for the next three years, with a further two year option.

The deal, with a potential value up to NOK 1 billion (about EUR 104 million), builds on almost 30 years of existing co-operation and will support Kongsberg to continue development of new marine technology.



Delivered through a network of technical and manufacturing facilities in Norway, Sweden, Poland and China, Norautron’s prototyping, industrialisation and manufacturing services are important to Kongsberg's ability to design, build and test new technology,



￼￼“We are very pleased that Norautron has once again proven to be competitive in this global tender. Norautron combines local presence with a global supply chain set-up that suits our operational set-up. We look forward to the continued collaboration and the value it will bring to our customers and end-users,” said Frode Kaland, EVP Global Supply Chain, Kongsberg Maritime.



“Norautron is very satisfied with the trust KONGSBERG has given us. Kongsberg Maritime is a demanding customer with world leading technology and products that require world class suppliers. We are proud to continue our working relationship, and look forward to being part of KONGSBERG’s future success,” says Øyvind Sedivy, President & CEO Norautron.