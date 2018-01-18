© Yaskawa Electronics Production | January 18, 2018
Yaskawa inaugurates extension in Allershausen
Japanese robotics company, Yaskawa, has added a 5’000 square metre building extension into its operations at its Allerhausen site near Munich.
The official inauguration was held on January 15, 2018 after a nine month construction period.
With this EUR 7.8 million extension, the Japanese company has once again increased its production and warehouse capacities at the headquarters of its European Robotics Division in Allershausen, the company states in a press release
The new extension is made up of new warehouse space – about 1’600 square metres – and a workshop and production area, covering more than 2’000 square metres. The new extension building has also added new office space.
This is where Yaskawa will be constructing robot welding units and commissioning customised industrial robots for European customers. In addition, the building includes 1’200 square metres of new office space on three floors for employees who were previously based at separate locations. The former premises in the Kammerfeld industrial estate are to be successively vacated, the compan says.
“Europe is a leader in many technologies, and we want to show an even stronger presence vis-à-vis our European customers, with the aim of jointly developing efficient and tailor-made robotics solutions,” explains Manfred Stern, President and CEO of Yaskawa Europe GmbH.
The company has not only expanded its capabilities in Allershausen; during the autumn of 2017 Yaskawa also laid the foundation stone for the company’s first European robot manufacturing plant in Kocevje, Slovenia. Starting in 2018, Yaskawa’s first completely European-built Motoman robots are to be produced here.
“The new production and development capacities also permit the shortest delivery times for our mechanical engineering customers and system integrators, together with whom we will be claiming additional market shares,” says Bruno Schnekenburger, President of the Robotics Division at Yaskawa Europe GmbH on the occasion of the latest opening.
