Hanza expands in Sweden – acquires Wermland Mechanics

© wermech

Swedish manufacturer Hanza Holding has signed an agreement to acquire Wermland Mechanics Group AB (Wermech), a manufacturer of sheet metal mechanics.

Erik Stenfors

© Hanza

Wermech will be part of Hanza's manufacturing cluster in Sweden, which already covers factories within electronics manufacturing and machining. The purchase sum for the shares amounts to maximum SEK 167.5 million (EUR 17.07 million)."We are pleased to welcome the successful company Wermech to the Hanza Group. The acquisition means continued focus on modernizing and streamlining the manufacturing industry by our cluster concept, says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza.In addition to Wermland Mechanics Group AB, the wholly-owned subsidiary Wermlands Mechanics Töcksfors AB is included in the acquisition. In total, the acquisition has close to 200 employees and sales in 2016 of approximately EUR 30.57 million. The seller of Wermech is the investment company Karnell, as well as the present board of directors and management of the company."Wermech has had an impressive development for a long time, so the choice of new owners is important. Hanza's long-term commitment creates good opportunities for continued success for Wermech, "said Hans Karlander, chairman of the board Karnell.Hanza's manufacturing cluster in southwest Värmland has so far consisted of two plants in Årjäng and will now be expanded using Wermech's plants in Töcksfors and Svanskog. Here, products for industries such as industry, defense and medical technology will be manufactured."We see good conditions for a flourishing manufacturing industry in southwest Värmland. Our cluster model increases profitability for our customers, reduces lead times and creates more environmentally friendly processes, says Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza.Closing of the transaction is expected to take place on February 1, 2018.