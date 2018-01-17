© Toyota

Mazda & Toyota to invest $1.6 billion in new US manufacturing plant

The joint venture will result in a new U.S. auto manufacturing plant in Alabama which will employ up to 4’000 people.

The new plant will have the capacity to build 300’000 vehicles annually, with production split evenly between two lines for each company to produce Mazda's crossover model that will be newly introduced to the North American market and the Toyota Corolla.



The joint venture represents a USD 1.6 billion investment that Mazda and Toyota plan to make with equal funding contributions. The site for the new plant is in Huntsville, located approximately 14 miles from Toyota's Alabama plant. The facility is expected to create up to 4’000 jobs and production is expected to begin by 2021, according to a press release.



"Mazda makes cars with a clear vision of how we want to inspire people, contribute to society and help preserve the beauty of the earth. By making such cars here in Alabama, we hope that over time our plant will come to occupy a special place in the hearts of our employees and the local community. By making this plant a vibrant part of that community, we hope to work, learn and grow together with the people of Alabama and Huntsville," said Mazda Motor Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Masamichi Kogai



For Toyota, this joint-venture plant will be its 11th U.S. manufacturing facility.



"Our investment to establish a new vehicle assembly plant with Mazda builds on the strong success we have enjoyed in Alabama where we produce engines for the North American market," Toyota Motor Corporation President, Akio Toyoda, said. "Starting from 2021, I'm confident that we will run a highly competitive plant, by bringing together the expertise of Toyota and Mazda as well as the excellent Alabama workforce. We are committed to being another 'best-in town' company in the city of Huntsville and the state of Alabama, a new hometown for Toyota and Mazda."



In the coming months, after obtaining approvals and authorisation by antitrust agencies, the new joint venture will be established, and site preparations will begin with the start of production in 2021.