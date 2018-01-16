© Nexans

Nexans acquires Danish cable company

French cable company, Nexans, announces that the company is acquiring BE CableCon in a strategic move Into wind turbine cable-kitting.

By 2040, renewable energy sources will account for almost three quarters of the USD 10.2 trillion global investment in new power generating technology, the company says in a press release. To accelerate its growth in this segment, Nexans has acquired a controlling interest in BE CableCon, the Denmark-based manufacturer and supplier of cable kits to European wind turbine companies.



BE CableCon was founded in Viborg, Denmark in 2007. The company design and manufactures cable kits that enable wind turbine companies to simplify the installation of the vital power, control and communication cable systems within their towers and nacelles. The company’s kitting range covers low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) applications including connectors, pre-connected and pre-assembled cable kits, and customised packing for complete ready-to-install kits.



Klaus Moller, CEO of BE CableCon, will head the new Nexans subsidiary commented, “Joining the Nexans Group with its expertise in cable production and global footprint will provide the ideal platform to take our business to the next level. We look forward to expanding beyond Northern Europe to work with global OEMs as well as addressing new markets in the North American and Asia-Pacific regions.”



“We have developed an excellent working relationship with BE CableCon as a subcontractor for our own kitting projects. Bringing them into the Nexans Group is a key step in our strategy to take greater control of critical elements within the value chain so that we can offer customers a complete engineered connection system. In addition to wind turbines, we will now be able to develop new growth opportunities for cable-kitting solutions in other industry segments,” said

Alain Robic, Nexans VP Industry Solutions and Projects.