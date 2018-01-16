© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Comtech receives $1.7 million contract

Comtech Telecommunications says that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has received an order totalling approximately USD 1.7 million to provide troposcatter equipment to a prime contractor.

This equipment includes a customised version of Comtech’s Modular Transportable Transmission System (MTTS) troposcatter terminals to be used as part of an upcoming deployable communications network for an Asia Pacific military.



Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. commented, “This contract demonstrates Comtech’s ability to draw on our field-proven troposcatter product line to customize solutions to meet the unique requirements of individual customers. Combining our commercial off the shelf (COTS) baseline product with Comtech’s experience in customized troposcatter system design allows us to deliver solutions that meet highly specialized user requirements and provide the confidence and reliability of a field-proven platform.”