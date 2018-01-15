© DANNAR

UQM receives follow-on order from DANNAR

UQM Technologies, says it has received a follow-on order from Indiana-based off-road electric vehicle and energy platform manufacturer, DD DANNAR, LLC.

UQM will ship HD 950T electric propulsion systems from this order to DANNAR in early 2018. DANNAR has introduced its Mobile Power Station (MPS), a heavy-duty EV designed for infrastructure maintenance and disaster response, powered by UQM’s heavy-duty e-drive system.



Due to increased exposure from DANNAR’s unveiling in 2017, the company is solidly positioned to meet its 2018 production demands.



This vehicle will provide clean and quiet energy for single-day or multiple-day work requirements. Its two-way charger and inverter allows for emergency export power from the battery system to support buildings and neighborhoods in time of crisis. It is outfitted with a hydraulic tool and attachment system and optional work arms that can be equipped.



UQM CEO Joseph Mitchell said, “For general utility use or use in an emergency where power backup is needed, and we see this DANNAR vehicle as best-in-class technology. We are glad to be starting 2018 with a follow-on order from DANNAR for their next stage of production.”



“UQM’s leading power density and e-drive technology pairs perfectly with our other industry leading partners, and has helped create this extraordinary vehicle,” said Gary Dannar, founder and CEO of DANNAR.