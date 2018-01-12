© Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Electronics Production | January 12, 2018
Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan – adding 2’500 jobs
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is planning to invest more than USD 1 billion to modernise its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce the next-gen Ram heavy duty truck.
The investment means that the company will relocate the production of the truck from its current production location in Saltillo, Mexico, in 2020, the company states in a press release.
This investment is in addition to the investment the company announced in January last year, where it committed to spending a portion of USD 1 billion in Warren Truck Assembly to expand the Jeep product line with the addition of the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The plant in Saltillo will be repurposed to produce future commercial vehicles.
In order to support the increase in volume that the investment at the Warren facility will bring, the company will create 2’500 new jobs.
To support the increased volume at the Warren facility, 2’500 new jobs will be created, above and beyond the jobs announced as part of the January 2017 announcement.
At the same time, the company says that it will make a special bonus payment of USD 2’000 to some 60’000 FCA hourly and salaried employees in the U.S., excluding senior leadership.
"These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to our U.S. manufacturing footprint and the dedicated employees who have contributed to FCA's success," said Sergio Marchionne, Chief Executive Officer, FCA. "It is only proper that our employees share in the savings generated by tax reform and that we openly acknowledge the resulting improvement in the U.S. business environment by investing in our industrial footprint accordingly."
