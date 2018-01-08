© evertiq

Nordson ASYMTEK acquires product lines from German company

Dispensing, jetting, and coating technology company, Nordson ASYMTEK, announces that has acquired the rights and assets to progressive cavity pump (PCP) product lines from Infiniti Dosing o.m.s, based in Polling, Germany.

The transaction – which closed on January 5, 2018 – provides the company with dispensing and dosing products marketed by Infiniti under the Dot Streamer (DS) and Accura brands. Infiniti's owner and founder, Jean-Claude Tytgat, will join Nordson ASYMTEK and continue to work on technology developments.



"We are pleased to add Infiniti progressive cavity pump technology to our portfolio of fluid delivery systems for electronics manufacturing and are thrilled to have Mr. Tytgat join our team," stated Peter Bierhuis, president, Nordson ASYMTEK. "The technology complements Nordson ASYMTEK's industry-leading jetting technology and adds capabilities for high-quality micro-dispensing of a large variety of materials. Mr. Tytgat's product development skills will ensure continued innovation."



Infiniti Dosing products deliver highly viscous and abrasive fluids in mini and micro levels for electronics applications. Materials dispensed include silicones, MS polymers, solder pastes, MMAs, epoxy resins, potting compounds, sealants, and 2-component, thermally conductive, and electrically conductive adhesives.



"Joining Nordson ASYMTEK is the perfect synergy for Infiniti," said Mr. Tytgat. "Their global infrastructure and deep technical competence will speed the growth and adoption of the micro-dispense capabilities that our PCP technology offers."