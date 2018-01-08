© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Pillarhouse USA partners with E-tronix

Global manufacturer and supplier of selective soldering systems, Pillarhouse USA, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of E-tronix, a Stromberg Company, to spearhead sales efforts in the Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, & Wisconsin territories.

“From the start, our strategic approach has been to align with best-in-class suppliers, limiting our line card to the highest of quality and ensuring that we’re offering synergistic products to our customer base. Among electronic equipment providers, Pillarhouse is in a class by itself, both from an innovation and partnership perspective," E-tronix of Illinois Managing Partner, Anthony Noto states, in a press release.



"The breadth of the Pillarhouse product line, along with the backing of its team and resources will be a huge factor in our future success. It will be a pleasure to be associated with Pillarhouse and their amazing culture and drive for excellence. We look forward to a very long and successful partnership,” he continues.