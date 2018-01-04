© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Orbotech names new Chief Financial Officer

Orbotech has named Mr. Alon Rozner as Orbotech's new corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mr. Ran Bareket in that position, effective immediately.

Mr. Bareket is leaving the company for personal reasons and will be returning to the United States with his family to pursue other opportunities. To facilitate an orderly transition, he will remain available to the Company until February 28, 2018.



Mr. Rozner has been with Orbotech since 2007, serving in a range of senior finance, business and operational positions. Since March 2017, he has held the title of Corporate Vice President Customer Support and Business Processes in Orbotech Ltd., in which capacity he has been assuming responsibility for the Orbotech's corporate governance and compliance. Before he was Vice President of Finance and Business Services of Orbotech Pacific Ltd. in Hong Kong for almost five years, with responsibility for the finance, budget, operations and information technology of subsidiaries that account for approximately 70% of Orbotech's business.



Commenting on the announcement, Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I would like to thank Ran for his efforts and valuable contribution to Orbotech over the last three and a half years and wish him and his family well in their return to the United States.”



“Alon has worked closely with the Company's senior management over recent years in fulfilling his substantial duties in Orbotech, and we are very pleased to have him assume this even greater role in the management of the Company. His expertise in finance, operations and compliance activity within Orbotech, as well as his extensive knowledge of the Company's business and customer support operations gained from highly successful years in the field, make him an outstanding choice for Chief Financial Officer,” Levy added.