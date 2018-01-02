© Bombardier

Bombardier receives order for twelve CRJ900 aircrafts

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says that a customer, who has requested to remain unidentified at this time, has signed an order to acquire six CRJ900 aircraft on firm order and options on six additional CRJ900 regional jets.

Based on list price, the firm orders would be valued at approximately USD 290 million. Should the customer exercise the six options for CRJ900 aircraft, the contract value would increase to approximately USD 580 million.



"Bombardier's CRJ aircraft have been the backbone of regional aviation in markets around the world. In the last five years, more than 25 new airlines have joined the family of CRJ Series operators, and this is testament to the tremendous value this aircraft can deliver to customers thanks to its unmatched performance and economics," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The demand for regional air travel is booming, and we are pleased that airlines continue to select the CRJ900 aircraft to generate both passenger and revenue growth."



Including this latest order, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for 1'918 CRJ Series aircraft.