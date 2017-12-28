© airbus Electronics Production | December 28, 2017
Airbus ships high-power electric SES-14 satellite to Kourou
SES-14, the first ever all-electric satellite in the 4-tonne class has left the Airbus Defence and Space clean rooms in Toulouse. The spacecraft will be delivered to French Guiana for its launch from Kourou CSG (Guiana Space Center), by Ariane 5, in January 2018.
SES-14 is one of two all-electric satellites that satellite operator SES has ordered from Airbus. The satellite is based on the Eurostar platform, in its E3000e variant that uses electric propulsion for orbit raising (EOR), enabling SES-14 to carry a large multi-mission payload.
The satellite will serve Latin America, the Caribbean, North America and the North Atlantic region with its C- and Ku-band wide beam coverage, as well as offering Ku-band high throughput spot beam coverage. The High Throughput Satellite (HTS) payload is equipped with a Digital Transparent Processor (DTP), increasing payload flexibility and enabling customized bandwidth solutions for SES's customers.
“We are looking forward to the launch of the most powerful electric satellite built to date. Thanks to the innovations embedded in this state of the art spacecraft, it will deliver two large missions for our customer SES in a single satellite”, said Nicolas Chamussy, Head of Space Systems. “I salute SES’ ambition when it comes to innovation; I am grateful for their pioneering spirit and trust in our technology for electric satellites and processed payloads”.
SES-14 will also carry the first NASA science mission to fly as a hosted payload on a commercial communications satellite. The Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) mission instruments will measure densities and temperatures in Earth’s thermosphere and ionosphere.
The spacecraft will have a launch weight of 4'400 kg and an electric power capability of 16 kW. Its nominal operational position will be 47.5 degrees West, and it has been designed to remain in service in orbit for more than 15 years.
The satellite will serve Latin America, the Caribbean, North America and the North Atlantic region with its C- and Ku-band wide beam coverage, as well as offering Ku-band high throughput spot beam coverage. The High Throughput Satellite (HTS) payload is equipped with a Digital Transparent Processor (DTP), increasing payload flexibility and enabling customized bandwidth solutions for SES's customers.
“We are looking forward to the launch of the most powerful electric satellite built to date. Thanks to the innovations embedded in this state of the art spacecraft, it will deliver two large missions for our customer SES in a single satellite”, said Nicolas Chamussy, Head of Space Systems. “I salute SES’ ambition when it comes to innovation; I am grateful for their pioneering spirit and trust in our technology for electric satellites and processed payloads”.
SES-14 will also carry the first NASA science mission to fly as a hosted payload on a commercial communications satellite. The Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) mission instruments will measure densities and temperatures in Earth’s thermosphere and ionosphere.
The spacecraft will have a launch weight of 4'400 kg and an electric power capability of 16 kW. Its nominal operational position will be 47.5 degrees West, and it has been designed to remain in service in orbit for more than 15 years.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments