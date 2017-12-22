© abb

ABB completes EPC business model change

ABB takes actions across three divisions aimed to shift the center of gravity towards strengthened competitiveness, higher growth segments and lower risk in line with Next Level strategy

In the Power Grids division, ABB has signed an agreement to form a joint venture with SNC-Lavalin for electrical substation EPC projects; SNC-Lavalin will have majority and controlling interest. The new entity will leverage ABB’s power technology leadership and SNC-Lavalin project expertise to capture opportunities for profitable growth.



In the Industrial Automation division, ABB has previously announced the oil & gas EPC joint venture with Arkad Engineering and Construction Ltd., a fully integrated EPC contractor for the energy sector based in Saudi Arabia; the closing of the transaction is now expected by December 31, 2017.



ABB’s current oil & gas EPC business will be transferred into the new JV company, in which, Arkad will have majority and controlling interest.



In the Robotics and Motion division, ABB has decided to wind down its turnkey full train retrofit business, beyond meeting current contractual commitments. Robotics and Motion will continue its strong role as innovation partner for the rail industry.



“We are taking decisive actions to complete our EPC business model change as we end our transition year. These actions are in line with our strategy to shift our center of gravity towards strengthened competitiveness, higher growth segments and lower risk,” said ABB CFO Timo Ihamuotila “We will book the related charges in Q4 2017 and report the divisions starting in 2018 excluding these legacy businesses.”