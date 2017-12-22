© vladek dreamstime.com

Acetech expanding into EMEA

Acetech Electronic Industrial (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, manufacturer of high-performance touchscreens, expands her sales and technical support activities into the EMEA region.

Serviced directly out of China, Acetech already has established a solid high profile customer base in Europe. In order to further improve services to existing customers and to simultaneously explore market opportunities /capture new European customers, Acetech now has opened a sales / support office in Hoensbroek, the Netherlands.



General manager Acetech, Mr. Zhu, states: “Our strategy is to provide our customers with world class products and services, preferably in which we can combine our strengths in touchscreen technologies and EMS capabilities. This combination of expertise is still rather rare and creates interesting opportunities to our (potential) customers in Europe. In order to improve our visibility to the European market and to ensure that an adequate service level can be provided to all customers, existing as well as potential, we have concluded that a local presence in the European region has become essential."



Director Acetech Europe, Mr. Gosselink, comments: "Our European market analysis has shown that, although there are plenty of suppliers / distributors of touch screens around, only a few suppliers are prepared/willing/able to offer customer / product-design specific touchscreen-assemblies. This however is exactly the market segment in which we want to excel. We will especially target design- houses and product-development companies/departments wherein we can team- up with our customers in order to design/develop/engineer and ultimately produce top-class products. Our companies strengths in touchscreen and EMS technologies will give us an unequalled opportunity to open this market-niche. Therefore we welcome all European design-houses and development departments to contact us at our European sales / support office."