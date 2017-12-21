© rethink robotics General | December 21, 2017
Harrison Manufacturing deploys Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer
Plastics injection molding manufacturer, Harrison Manufacturing, recently deployed Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer robot at its Jackson, Mississippi facility and saw immediate tangible benefits.
Harrison Manufacturing is reducing labor costs and increasing throughput by using Sawyer in ergonomically challenging tasks. Sawyer also helped improve part consistency and quality by degating plastic parts and passing them on for packaging, a repetitive task that can often lead to human error and injury, the company states in a press release.
“We’ve been seeking an automation solution for this task for some time, but traditional methods weren’t affordable or effective for our situation,” said Scott Harrison, founder and president, Harrison Manufacturing. “As soon as we heard about Sawyer, we knew we’d found the answer. Sawyer allowed us to use our employees in less strenuous tasks, while increasing throughput with extended shifts, so we can better meet growing customer demands.”
Harrison Manufacturing focuses on injection molding and light value added assembly for the automotive and consumer industries. Harrison does not have the floor space for large safety caging units that most traditional robots require, making Sawyer’s small footprint ideal. The robot allows Harrison to run additional shifts in a position that was physically challenging to staff, and performs the tasks more consistently than a human, leading to better part quality.
“Repetitive, ergonomically-challenging tasks are prime for automation, and Harrison Manufacturing is a great example of how Sawyer can drive value in several ways,” said Jim Lawton, COO, Rethink Robotics. “From reduced worker strain to increased throughput and part consistency, manufacturers that leverage adaptable, smart robots are improving their manufacturing processes in a significant way.”
Harrison will soon be implementing a second Sawyer robot in another section of the assembly line. After the first robot degates the part and places it on the conveyor, the next robot will accept the part, package it and alert a person to palletize it. The Harrison team is also considering deploying Sawyer in a variety of other tasks, including part inspection, quality assurance, pick and place and line loading and unloading.
