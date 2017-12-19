© Varioprint

Varioprint invests in fine-line technology-driven

At the beginning of the year, the project ‘ultra-fine line production’ was stated. Varioprint intends to have implemented a production process which can map designs of 25µm line/space with a high yield rate, by the end of 2018.

The first investments in new tunnel machines have already been installed over the last months. The next step to follow for the Swiss PCB manufacturer is the investment in a new acid etching system, the company writes in a press release.



The choice fell on the InfinityLine provided by Schmid. The InfinityLine comprises the whole DES-Process; that is developing, etching and stripping, each with its top performance. Depending on the production batch, the required parameters for the processing will be set automatically.



At its core is the vacuum etching process. In order to fully avoid “ponding effects” in the future, suction lances will be installed between the jet pipes, which absorb the used etching medium and take it to the tank unit.