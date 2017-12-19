© Zeiss

Zeiss acquires majority stake in Italian X-ray provider

German optics expert Zeiss says it will acquire a majority stake in the Italian provider of industrial X-ray solutions, Bosello High Technology.

For Zeiss, Bosello’s tailor-made solutions are a further step in the process of evolving into a one-stop provider of non-destructive measuring and inspection technology. The shared goal is to strengthen inline computed tomography in the production environment, a technology that increases the level of quality in the inspection of aluminum cast parts. The initial customer focus will be on the automotive industry.



“We are delighted to welcome this highly reputable company along with its management and employees as part of the Zeiss Group. Together, through the ongoing development of the entire portfolio, we aim to focus even more on meeting individual customer needs in the future,” Dr. Jochen Peter, designated Member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG and Head of the Industrial Metrology business group, says in a press release.



CEO Fabio Bosello adds: "With this step we are safeguarding the long-term development of our company and existing customers. Together with our new colleagues, we look forward to winning new customers, opening up new markets and further enhancing our existing systems."



Moving forward, the employees at the Bosello site near Milan, Italy, will be part of the Zeiss X-ray network. For Zeiss, this is a key enhancement to the non-destructive measuring and inspection global strategy.



The agreement is expected to come into effect in the first half of January.