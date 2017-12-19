Benchmark Electronics names new CFO

© Benchmark Electronics

EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has appointed Roop K. Lakkaraju as executive vice president and chief financial officer. He replaces Don Adam, who will be retiring from the company at the end of the year.

Roop K. Lakkaraju

"We are pleased to welcome Roop to the Benchmark organization," said Paul Tufano, Benchmark's president and CEO. "Roop is a seasoned financial executive with deep knowledge of our industry and extensive experience in the technology sector including a number of our targeted higher-value markets. Roop's experience in both public companies and privately held entrepreneurial organizations will be invaluable as we continue to reposition the company."Mr. Lakkaraju was most recently CFO at privately held software company Maana. Prior to that, he has been chief operating officer or chief financial officer for private and public high-technology companies. Mr. Lakkaraju spent more than five years at Solectron Corporation including being their interim chief financial officer. He has also been an audit and business advisory manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP."This is an exciting time to join Benchmark," said Roop K. Lakkaraju. "I am looking forward to joining Paul and the executive team and contributing to the dynamic business transformation of Benchmark while maintaining a strong balance sheet and operating discipline in support of the company's long-term growth strategy."