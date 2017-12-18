© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 18, 2017
Toyota with a 5.5 million EV target by 2030
Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled its plans to tackle the shift towards electrified vehicles for.
The company’s electrified vehicle strategy centres on a significant acceleration in the development and launch plans of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).
In October 2015, Toyota launched the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which aims to reduce the negative impact of manufacturing and driving vehicles as much as possible and contribute to realising a sustainable society. Toyota it self aims to reduce global average new-vehicle CO2 emissions by 90 percent from 2010 levels.
In order to do this the company will do some major changes to its portfolio – including an electrification across the entire Toyota and Lexus line-up.
By around 2030, Toyota aims to have sales of more than 5.5 million electrified vehicles, including more than 1 million zero-emission vehicles (BEVs, FCEVs).
Additionally, by around 2025, every model in the Toyota and Lexus line-up around the world will be available either as a dedicated electrified model or have an electrified option. This will be achieved by increasing the number of dedicated HEV, PHEV, BEV, and FCEV models and by generalizing the availability of HEV, PHEV and/or BEV options to all its models. As a result, the number of models developed without an electrified version will be zero.
The company says it will have more than 10 BEV models available worldwide by the early 2020s, starting in China, before entering other markets – the gradual introduction to Japan, India, United States and Europe is expected.
