© Jabil

Jabil kicks off the new fiscal year with solid revenue growth

Global EMS provider Jabil is a bit ahead of the Gregorian calendar has has just released its financial results for its first quarter of the fiscal year of 2018.

The company recorded first quarter net revenues of USD 5.6 billion, compared to USD 5.1 billion for the same period last year. The company’s Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) recorded a revenue growth of 13% and for EMS the growth was 6%. Core operating income (Non-GAAP) was USD 227 million.



Gross profit for 1Q18 amounted to USD 469.2 million, compared with USD 431.5 million for the first quarter of 2017. Net income ended up at USD 63.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to USD 86.7 million for the corresponding period last year. Core earnings (Non-GAAP) amounted to USD 144.5 million during 1Q18, up from USD 129.6 million for the same period last fiscal year.



“I’m extremely pleased with our first quarter results and a strong start to the year,” said CEO Mark Mondello. “As expected, we saw solid revenue growth across both our DMS and EMS segments, resulting in 15 percent growth, year-on-year, of core earnings per share. The quarter is a great illustration of the strength and diversification across the company,” he added.