© Thales General | December 14, 2017
Thales chooses SYSGO's PikeOS for Cockpit
Thales has chosen SYSGO's Real Time Operating System PikeOS for a cockpit the company is currently developing. The Integrated Cockpit Display System (ICDS) will be the first real world implementation of Thales' "Avionics 2020" concept for next generation cockpit systems.
The 2020 concept introduces a cockpit architecture which integrates a large, secure display area associated with several reconfigurable means of control; including multi-touchscreen capabilities and head-down controls, which offer pilots an intuitive interaction solution comprising all aircraft systems and functions. It is based on a modular and open building block approach integrating human-machine interface, infrastructure, functions and equipment so that it can address cockpit size variability with the same concept, reducing crew training and associated cost. The architecture allows easy integration of third party systems or functions, enabling airframers and operators to build highly customized solutions.
The new ICDS will be an interactive solution based on multiple touchscreens. It will give pilots access to data about mission, piloting and system as well as Flight Management System (FMS), Radio Management System (RMS) and Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS). All displays are mission related, and pilots can select different views depending on the current flight phase. By allowing to display currently relevant content instead of a fix information set, the ICDS also aims to increase safety during the entire mission.
The new cockpit's foundation will be an IMA system (Integrated Modular Avionics) based on a Multi-Core CPU running the PikeOS RTOS and hosting multiple applications of different criticality levels, which will be certifiable independently of each other, up to DAL-A. Through its integrated hypervisor, PikeOS by design supports the strict partitioning of resources required in IMA systems to separate applications running on the same hardware and to avoid propagation of any problems one of the applications may experience.
"We are happy to participate in this demanding project, which will bring major improvements to the aviation industry in terms of efficiency, safety and ease of use", said Rudolf Fuchsen, SYSGO's VP Engineering. "Working closely with Thales, we are currently reviewing both code base and processes to ensure DO178 DAL-A and DO297 compliance for Multi-Core platforms."
"We found SYSGO's PikeOS to be a very appealing platform for the new ICDS, as it supports very strong safety and security by design" said Guylen Hitzmann, Avionics Platform Product Line Manager at Thales. "PikeOS guarantees the strict separation required in IMA systems and has been proven and certified in both avionics and Multi-Core solutions, providing us with a solid basis for DAL-A certification of the ICDS."
