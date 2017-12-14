Gemalto rejects unsolicited and conditional proposal by Atos

Gemalto N.V. says it has rejected the unsolicited and conditional proposal by Atos SEto acquire the company for a price of EUR 46 per share.

The company believes it is best positioned to grow successfully on a standalone basis and create long term value for its stakeholders, including its shareholders.



Gemalto's Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial advisors, has reviewed and discussed whether the proposal is in the best interests of the company, its business and clients, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. After consideration, the Board of Directors has unanimously come to the conclusion that this is not the case.



Philippe Vallée, Gemalto CEO commented: “In 11 years, we have turned Gemalto into a technology Blue-Chip, recognised in over 180 countries throughout the world. In 11 years, the Company has created 5 000 jobs. In 11 years, Gemalto has become the world leader in digital security. We have taken the measure of the recent changes in our historical markets, taken the responsible decisions and are now focused on leveraging the many opportunities of our fast-growing markets.



"We will soon be presenting to our stakeholders our ambitious and substantial development plan for the Company that will focus on the next generation of digital security for companies, governments and citizens worldwide. Gemalto’s employees, its Board of Directors, its Management team and I are fully aligned and committed to achieving the success of this plan that will benefit our stakeholders, including all our shareholders,” Vallée continued.