Autoliv ready to spin-off of its Electronics segment
Automotive safety systems provider, Autoliv, has concluded its strategic review and decided to prepare for a spin-off of its Electronics business segment.
The spin-off will create a new, independent publicly traded company during the third quarter of 2018. The company believes that the separation will provide additional value to its shareholders and also allow Autoliv to better address the two distinct, growing markets.
“With the strategic review concluded we now continue the process with full focus on a successful introduction of our two business segments as stand-alone companies during 2018. We are excited about the strategic opportunities for both our current business segments as separate companies”, said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Autoliv.
The key drivers for the separation are said to be – among others – the different pace of technology advancement in the two businesses. The company is also pointing to the different market needs driving investments for growth and innovation (RD&E)
With the spin-off, the Electronics business is expected to receive a cash injection from Autoliv. After the spin-off, Autoliv’s current Passive Safety segment would continue to operate under the Autoliv name, with continued listings on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm. The Electronics business will assume a new company name, which will be announced at a later stage, and is also expected to be listed in the US and Sweden.
Forward looking full year 2018 indications for the stand-alone entities are expected to be given in connection with Autoliv’s Q4 2017 earnings release.
The spin-off is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2018 subject to market, regulatory and certain other conditions, including approval by Autoliv’s board of directors.
Electronics consists of Active Safety Products (automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems and positioning systems), Restraint Control and Sensing and Brake Systems.
