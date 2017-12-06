© DMG Mori

DMG Mori opens Shanghai technology centre

The Shanghai plant went through a full-fledged renovation after the production stop in December 2016 and has now officially reopened as the company’s Shanghai Technology Centre.

Renamed as Shanghai Technology Center, the facility includes a show room, education center as well as turnkey areas and spare parts section capable of simultaneous set-up of three 50m-long lines.



Backed by increasing appetite for automation systems and intensified focus on automotive industries along with EV trend, DMG MORI has provided more than 17’000 machine tools across China. The newly-born Shanghai Technology Center will be the key sales and service hub to offer products and solutions for the country and neighbouring areas. Shanghai Technology Center will be the total solution provider for all customers throughout China