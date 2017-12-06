© Aptiv

Delphi Automotive complete spin-off of powertrain segment

Aptiv, a technology company that develops connected solutions, has now officially launched. Formerly known as Delphi Automotive, Aptiv emerges from the completion of Delphi’s spin-off of its Powertrain segment.

"Mobility has the power to change the world, and Aptiv has the power to change mobility," said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer. "Aptiv is built on a strong foundation of industry firsts, and has the knowledge, capability, and agility to win with traditional OEM customers and emerging mobility players. It is a remarkable time to be in our industry, and we are very confident about our future."



Aptiv brings aims to solve the challenges associated with safer, greener and more connected transportation. At the core of these capabilities is the software and vehicle architecture expertise that enables the advanced safety, automated driving, user experience, and connected services that are enabling the future of mobility.