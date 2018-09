© NEVS

On December 5, 2017, as the Nevs 9-3 electric rolls off the production line, Nevs Tianjin project kicks off production, marking a new stage moving from development into industrialisation.

The installed annual product capacity is 50’000 electric vehicles in Phase I of the Project, and 220’000 is the plan for phase II, the company states in a press release.Nevs are working with 3 generations of electric vehicles with innovation and development centers in both China and Sweden. The second and third generation will be developed in close co-operation with DiDi . As the automobile industry is quickly changing, not only from conventional cars to electric, but also into vehicles without a driver and serving new business models where our customers want to use the car but not own it.Nevs Chairman Kai Johan Jiang has been the architect behind the new partnership with DiDi and Global Energy Interconnection (an organisation dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of energy worldwide). DiDi predicts there will be 1 million electric cars running on its platform by 2020. As a major partner, Nevs will provide DiDi with cost-effective EVs. Meanwhile, Nevs and DiDi will carry out in-depth technological cooperation on Autonomous Driving.Furthermore, DiDi, GEICO (Global Energy Interconnectivity Corporation) and Nevs have initiated a Joint Venture called GNevs (Global New Energy Vehicle Service Company) which will provide services and infrastructure to the increasing Mobility on Demand Electric Vehicles.