© NEVS

Nevs and DiDi partner up for future mobility

Electric car manufacturer Nevs AB has entered into a strategic partnership with DiDi Chuxing, a mobile transportation platform.

“I am very happy to announce this agreement today. Now we have a platform and the right partner to realize a fantastic journey to make our vision come true, why”, said Stefan Tilk, President and CEO at Nevs.



One of the common goals between the companies is to develop an electric vehicle, fully optimised for the mobility services that DiDi is offering, and also initiating a path towards a self-driving and on-demand mobility future. Which is in line with the InMotion concept that Nevs unveiled at CES Asia in Shanghai in June.



“With DiDi actively taking part in the design and development phase, we will make sure that the vehicles will be fully adapted for the needs of our customer”, says Stefan Tilk.



The first vehicle used in this cooperation will be the Nevs 9-3. DiDi recently predicted that there will be more than 1 million electrical vehicles operated in the DiDi platform in 2020.



“Nevs have many years of solid innovation experience, based on the Saab heritage. We now combine this with the knowledge and the progressive mindset from an outstanding company like DiDi. It´s a perfect match that the whole ecosystem will benefit from”, says Kai Johan Jiang, Chairman and main owner of Nevs.



“Ever since Nevs was established, we have been working hard to realize this important milestone in the automotive history”, he adds.