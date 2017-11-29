© ESIA

Worldwide Semi market to grow continuously in 2017 and 2018

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) expects the world semiconductor market to grow in 2017 and 2018 to USD 409 billion and USD 437 billion respectively, says ESIA.

This reflects expected growth in all major categories, with an extraordinary growth from Memory at 60.1% followed by Sensors with 15.9%. In 2017, all geographical regions are expected to grow.



Worldwide Semiconductor Market growth is expected to continue through 2018



For 2018, all major product categories and regions are forecasted to grow with the overall market up 7.0%, with Memory contributing the highest growth followed by Optoelectronics and Sensors.