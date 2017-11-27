© airbus

Airbus selects Shenzhen for its China Innovation Centre

Airbus has selected the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, widely considered to be the Silicon Valley of China, to establish its Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC).

LUO Gang, CEO of the Airbus China Innovation Centre said: “We are pleased with our strategic partnership with Shenzhen. The innovation centre will benefit from the advantages of policy planning, talent resources, and a favourable investment and financing environment from Shenzhen to impact global aviation innovation. The city boasts global competitive advantages in technology research and development, industrialization, and international expansion.”



Airbus appointed LUO Gang as CEO of the Airbus China Innovation Centre in July 2017. Gang’s first mission is to set up the innovation centre to be fully operational for its official opening later in 2017. The centre already has a number of ongoing initiatives in autonomous flight, UAM, and in-flight experience and is also in discussion with top partners in relevant industries.