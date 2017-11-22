© SystemBau

Celestica expands operation in Oradea, Romania

EMS provider Celestica ays it has expanded its operation in Oradea, Romania. With the expansion the company increases the existing manufacturing with another 9’000 square metres.

The expansion reflects a growing customer base and opportunities primarily in the Advanced Technology Markets such as smart energy, industrial and healthtech, the company states in a press release.



"Over the last 13 years, Celestica's operation in Oradea has become central to our global footprint and to driving flexibility, quality and greater value for our customers," said Rob Schormans, Senior Vice President, Operations, Advanced Technology Solutions, Celestica.



The Oradea operation specialises in high-reliability, high-complexity applications for multiple markets. The site also provides supply chain management and engineering services.