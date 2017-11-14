© vladek dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 14, 2017
Protecno invest in Orbotech’s Nuvogo Direct Imaging solution
Protecno, a France-based electronics manufacturer and part of Groupe GTID, has purchased the first Orbotech Nuvogo Direct Imaging (DI) solution to be installed in France.
“Protecno needed a set of solutions for rigid and flex applications that require superior DoF (Depth of Focus) for panels with uneven topology, high line uniformity and sharp side walls to ensure high quality impedance control,” said Mr. Lucien Traon, Protecno CEO. “These and other capabilities unique to Orbotech DI, as well as local service engineers who understand our needs, made Orbotech the obvious choice for our production lines.”
“This is an important deal for Orbotech as it highlights the company’s abilities to support manufacturing processes within the highly demanding environments of military, aeronautics, medical and more,“ stated Mr. Sharon Cohen, President of Orbotech West. “Protecno is a long-time partner of Orbotech. They believe in consistently integrating advanced systems that enable them to grow and develop new manufacturing technologies for advanced projects.”
Protecno specialises in small and medium series, multilayer rigid flex, hyper frequencies, HDI and special boards, serving military, aeronautic, medical, transport and telecom customers.
